The owner of an area adventure park says the business will exceed World Health Organization and WorkSafe B.C. recommendations for responding to COVID-19 when the park re-opens for the season Saturday.
“We know that opening our park may be controversial to some, but getting out into the sunshine is the most healthful thing that people can do right now, and we’re here to help,” said Kevin Bennett, president of ZipZone in Peachland.
Staff and guests will have their temperature checked before they enter the park and handwashing will be mandatory before the tour starts, along with sneeze guards such as a mask, scarf or bandana.
Tour groups will be kept small, there will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the park and social distancing will be maintained.
Bennett said COVID-19 is not going to suddenly disappear in a few weeks.
“It is here for good, and what we have to do is find a way to live with it safely,” he said. “We need anti-transmission measures that provide protection for the vulnerable while supporting the health and livelihoods of the younger generations.”
Access to the ZipZone is directly off Highway 97 and Bennett asks guests heading to the park avoid the downtown Peachland area. Health and emergency services personnel will get a discount.