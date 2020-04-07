An Okanagan curling club is one of the Valley locations opened for the self-isolation of homeless people who've tested positive for COVID-19.
Seventy beds have been set up at the Vernon Curling Club, part of the government's effort to provide more than 900 spaces at 23 sites around the province.
Locations include hotels, motels, and community centres. Aside from the Vernon Curling Club, only four of the 22 other sites, all in the Vancouver area or the Kootenays, are being identified by province.
There is said to be one site in Kelowna with 20 beds, two sites in Penticton with a total of 19 beds, and a second Vernon site with 14 beds.
In addition to the more than 900 beds either opened or soon to be, the government says further sites have been identified and will be used if necessary for the self-isolation of people who've tested positive for COVID-19.
"These new spaces are a critical part of how we can support those who are vulnerable in our community, including those who are experiencing homelessness or living in communal locations where the virus could spread more quickly," Housing Minister Selina Robinson said in a release.
Non-profit societies that have experience working with homeless people and other vulnerable populations will oversee the day-to-day management of the hotels, motels, and community centres. These hotels and motels are "reserved" only for people with COVID-19, the release states.
Staff will be on site regularly, providing meals and cleaning services. Health care workers will also visit the facilities as needed, the government release states.
The spaces are intended to provide "safe spaces" for the self-isolation of homeless people, youth, and others without places to go.
Some of the spaces will also be used by people who've been discharged from hospital who, while they do not have COVID-19, have nowhere else to go and still require ongoing health care.
Several emergency wintertime shelters were opened in the Okanagan to house homeless people. But some of them, like one on Stevens Road in West Kelowna and one in downtown Kelowna, closed at the end of March.
In West Kelowna, a number of tents have appeared in Westbank next to a church overlooking the Powers Creek ravine.