The City of Vernon has waived interest charges on current water bills.
Bills to be sent out in mid-April must normally be paid by mid-May. But council agreed Tuesday to waive interest charges that would normally start to accrue after the payment deadline.
The interest waiver, the city says in a release, is intended to “ease the financial burden on citizens and businesses” as a result of the economic turmoil being caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
As well, city bylaw officers are no longer enforcing parking meter restrictions as a way of trying to draw more shoppers downtown and help those businesses that remain open.