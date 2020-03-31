Resistance and Revolution? No thanks, say Salmon Arm students.
No one expressed an interest in taking a course by that name this fall at the town's Okanagan College campus.
So the course is among those that will dropped for the 2020-21 academic year, college board governors heard Tuesday.
New offerings planned by the college include more courses related to business, health, science, Indigenous studies, aircraft maintenance, trades, and retraining of older workers.
Board members are expected to approve an operating budget for the coming academic year of $126.8 million as well as a capital budget of $15.1 million.
But like their counterparts in the public school system, college officials don't know how the ongoing pandemic will affect the system's enrolment and revenues.
"One of the biggest risk areas entering into next fiscal year is the evolving issue around the COVID-19 pandemic," reads part of a staff report to board members.
Through their tuition, students contribute only 20 per cent of the college's total revenues. Other funding comes from government grants and the much higher tuition paid by foreign students.
A Canadian enrolled in a typical Okanagan College arts program pays about $3,600 a year in tuition. The comparable fee for a foreigner is $14,500.
Fees paid by foreigners account for 17 per cent of college revenues. Prior to the onset of the pandemic, college officials had approved a three per cent tuition increase for foreigners this fall and had projected a revenue rise in this income stream from $21 million to $22 million.
Overall, the number of new programs greatly exceeds those that have been dropped.
The abandoned 'Resistance and Revolution' course promised to inform students about "the variety of ways that people around the world have contested and continue to contest social, political, colonial, and economic orders".