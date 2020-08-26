Kelowna-area teachers can choose whether or not to wear a mask while in their classrooms when school resumes in September, local education officials say.
In a lengthy report outlining COVID-19 safety provisions being implemented for the coming school year, the school district says masks are not mandatory for teachers.
"Staff can wear a mask, face covering, or a face shield within their classroom or learning group if that is their personal preference," the document states.
But all staff are required to wear a non-medical mask in high-traffic areas such as on buses or in common areas, like hallways, or anytime when the two-metre physical distancing guideline cannot be maintained, the document says.
For elementary school-aged children, masks are not recommended due to the increased likelihood they will touch their face and eyes, as well as require assistance to properly put on and take off the mask, the document says.
Students in middle and secondary schools will be required to wear masks whenever they are outside of their learning group.
Other COVID-19 safety precautions being undertaken, the document says, include enhanced cleaning, mandatory hand-sanitizing upon entering schools, and not allowing parents into schools unless they're invited in by the principal.
The document seeks to reassure parents who may be nervous about having their children return to school that all available evidence suggests the risk from COVID-19 is lower for youngsters than for adults.
"Children are at much lower risk of developing and transmitting COVID-19. Children are much less likely to get sick or transmit the virus than adults," the document states.