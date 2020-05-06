Soccer moms are accusing the Okanagan-Mission Youth Soccer Association of short-changing families during the coronavirus pandemic.
A cohort of parents is complaining the soccer club refuses to give its 1,000 players a full refund for cancelling the 2020 season. Instead, OMYSA is withholding $25 while the Rutland and Westside associations are returning all the money parents paid to register their kids.
With thousands of Central Okanagan residents losing their jobs, families need as much capital as possible to ride out this financial storm, said Lisa Laing, a soccer parent and former executive member.
“The Okanagan-Mission club has the biggest cash reserves and they’re worried about themselves,” she said. “The Westside and Rutland clubs are not rolling in it, and they can take care of their (players).
“I see so many people rise up and do the right thing. Here you have the richest club looking out for them . . . They’re not concerned about their members.”
The OMYSA has about $60,000 in savings, said board chair Nolan Belanger. The executive decided to retain $25 from each player to help pay its administrator for the year and offset the cost of uniforms, which were ordered and shipped before the pandemic struck. Belanger expects sponsors who would normally cover the uniform costs will decline this year because all games are off.
“”We felt that if we can recoup some of those administration costs and our jersey costs, that will get us through this year, and next year we’ll turn around,” he said. “We have to make sure we have enough money to carry us through to the next season, and hopefully . . . we don’t end up with a second and third wave. There’s the possibility of it ruining a second season.”
Most OMYSA families paid $125 per child for registration, equipment, uniform storage and administration costs this season. Except for the oldest players, who wouldn’t have played in the fall, the majority will receive a $100 refund.
Marylou Trca, who signed up her 16-year-old son, can afford the $25 shortfall. She worries about families hit hard by the crisis.
“It’s a worldwide pandemic,” she said. “The reality is, $25 … will make a difference in other people’s lives, especially those with multiple children. We’re fighting this for those people.”
Laing told Belanger the board could save money by temporarily laying off their administrator because he has little work to do during a season with no games or players. Favouring one administrator over the families of 1,000 players is wrong, she said.
“It’s not a good move."
The board decided to continue paying the administrator, Belanger said, because he’s a “really good” manager and professional coach, and there’s a risk he’d take a job elsewhere. Besides, Belanger can’t stomach the possibility that the administrator would apply for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit when the club has enough to pay his salary.
“There’s a lot of companies out there that need the money (more) than we do,” he said. “I’d rather use that money from us than give him a government subsidy . . . and putting that extra strain on the government.”
As for giving a bigger refund to families with more than one player, Belanger argues the same costs apply to each registrant. The club is already spending $30,000 of its reserves and doesn’t want to subsidize certain players over others.
“You can’t make everyone happy. You can start picking and choosing who gets (a bigger refund) and who doesn’t. Then people say ‘that’s not fair’ . . . It’s easier to treat everyone the same.”
The club will strive to find cost savings and reduce the $25 holdback if possible, he said. Still, Trca would like to see OMYSA give families the option of deferring the fees they paid this year and apply them to 2021, a model similar to airlines that set up travel-bank credits for the flights they cancelled.
“Why can’t OMYSA do the same thing?” she said. “Do the right thing. Support community players better.”