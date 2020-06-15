A difference of opinion is brewing among Kelowna city councillors on the wisdom and necessity of returning to regularly scheduled public hearings on certain development applications.
Some say the resumption of the hearings is an important part of the democratic process.
But others are content to continue with a system - implemented because of COVID-19 - that allows for citizen input in the form of letters but which may not include a public hearing.
"I see the public hearings as a key part of our process," Coun. Brad Sieben said.
"The public needs to have the opportunity, not just to write letters, but to come and speak to us," agreed Coun. Mohini Singh.
But Coun. Gail Given said direct approval by council, after consideration of letters from the public, is allowed for under provincial legislation
"It is a process that is acceptable throughout the province to waive a public hearing when in fact an application meets the official community plan and there are no variances proposed," Given said.
"This is completely within our authority," Given said. "I hate to have a public hearing just to have a public hearing."
The debate arose during consideration of a proposal for a new privately-owned, two-storey medical services building at the northwest corner of Pandosy Street and Christeton Avenue.
Although the project conforms to the OCP, it still requires a zoning change, which normally triggers the holding of a public hearing. But municipal planners had recommended council waive the hearing and issue direct approval.
Council voted 5-4 to authorize the rezoning without a public hearing, with Mayor Colin Basran suggesting there had already been significant community consultation on previous changes to the OCP that allow for such a project.
"I don't see this being a surprise to anyone," Basran said.