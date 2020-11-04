Home sales across greater Kelowna were up 85% last month compared to October 2019, newly released statistics show.
And sales from January through October are up 19 per cent from the comparable period last year, the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board says.
The average selling price of a single-family home in the Central Okanagan so far this year has been $790,000, compared to $700,000 at this point last year, up 13 per cent.
Including all forms of residential properties, such as townhomes and condominiums, the average selling price in 2020 has been $646,000, compared to $563,000 last year, an increase of 15 per cent.
“Seasonally, we normally see the market start to calm down towards the colder months, however that was not the case for October,” OMREB president Kim Heizmann said in a Wednesday release.
“This seems to be a trend across the province as demand for more living space continues to drive consumer incentives,” Heizmann said.
From Peachland to Revelstoke, a home that sold in October had been listed for an average of 83 days, compared to 90 days for homes that sold in September.
Here are some details on the housing market in greater Kelowna, which includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland:
- the total number of residential sales last month was 708 compared to 382 last October (up 85%)
- total residential sales volume so far this year has been 4,673 units, compared to 3,927 at this point in 2019, an increase of 19 per cent
- the average waterfront home in greater Kelowna is selling for $2.2 million this year, compared to $2 million at this point last year.
- so far this year, $3 billion worth of real estate has changed hands in greater Kelowna, compared to $2.2 billion at this point in 2019.