Kelowna's crime rate has jumped 24 per cent - by far the highest rate of increase for any Canadian city.
And Kelowna's crime severity index, which tracks the frequency of particularly serious offences, climbed 20 per cent - also the steepest rise in the country.
As a result, Kelowna's overall crime rate of 10,747 offences reported to police per 100,000 population is now the second highest in Canada, after Lethbridge.
Kelowna's crime rate is almost double the national average of 5,874 offences per 100,000 of population.
Kelowna also has the highest rate of opioid-related drug offences in Canada, four times higher than Vancouver's rate.
New figures released Thursday by Statistics Canada compare crime rates between 2018 and 2019. The national crime rate was up seven per cent, and the crime severity index was up five per cent.
Surging crime rates in Kelowna run counter to the trend in many of the country's other cities, the Statistics Canada figures show.
More than half the country's biggest cities reported declines in their crime severity index between 2018 and 2019. But Kelowna's increase in that index of 20 per cent was the highest in Canada, followed by Victoria, Belleville, Ont., and Vancouver.
While Kelowna's overall crime rate increased 24 per cent, the next highest rate of increase was 15 per cent, in Thunder Bay.
Release of the grim statistics comes just three days after publication of Kelowna's 2020 Citizen Survey, which found local residents were notably more pessimistic about the future than people in other Canadian communities.
Thirty-five per cent of Kelowna residents believe the quality of life here is worsening, against 22 per cent who say it is improving. At a Monday meeting, council heard from an Ipsos-Reid representative that it's normal for those two figures to be balanced elsewhere.
The crime statistics are sure to focus renewed attention on issues such as policing levels, drug use, and homelessness in Kelowna.
This year, the city is hiring 11 more RCMP officers. During 2020 budget deliberations last December, city staff had recommended seven extra officers but councillors said even more were necessary.
"All we hear from residents is 'Safety, safety, safety'," Coun. Maxine DeHart said at the time.
"I want to send a message to our citizens that we take their concerns very seriously," added Coun. Mohini Singh.
Last year, after reviewing Kelowna RCMP caseloads, a consultant recommended the local force, which then had 190 members, should be bolstered by 56 new members in a five-year-period.
A homeless count in the spring of 2020 found there were 297 people sleeping rough on the streets of Kelowna. That was up 28 per cent from four years ago.
There have been 38 illicit drug overdose deaths in Kelowna from January through September, according to the BC Coroners Service. The Valley's death toll from such overdoses is already 84 so far this year, compared to 83 in all of 2019.