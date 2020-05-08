Kelowna intersection opens
A major Kelowna infrastructure project has been completed.
The new intersection at Ethel Street and Sutherland Avenue is now open.
The opening completes two projects that were largely finished last year. Overhauls to Ethel Street and Sutherland Avenue have made the local roads much more bicycle friendly.
Drivers are urged to pay attention to traffic pattern changes and watch out for cyclists.
Kelowna IT company sold
B.C. office equipment supplier Innov8 Digital Solutions Inc. has announced its acquisition of Simbatech, an IT support and consulting business based in Kelowna.
Simbatech is known for providing exceptional and trustworthy professional service, said innov8 President Andre Brosseau in a news release.
“Our acquisition of Simbatach will further strengthen innov8’s IT offerings so that we can deliver the best possible digital and print office solutions to businesses,” Brosseau said.
Innov8 operates seven offices in B.C. in Kelowna, Kamloops, Nelson, Victoria, Nanaimo, Courtenay, and Campbell River. Its services include IT and print services, software, equipment service, repairs, and more.
Simbatech President Kendall Prieb, who will become director of IT at Innov8.
“Kendall will navigate the growth of IT services offered to our clients in the continual digital transformation from the paper-based world to the artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) systems,” Brosseau said.
New co-CEO at BrainTrust
Kelowna-based BrainTrust Canada has a new co-CEO.
Mia Burgess started her new job on Monday. She shares the role with Mona Hennenfent.
Burgess moves up from director of programs at BrainTrust.
She has experience in policy advising, government relations, advocacy, funding management, communications, media relations and program design and delivery. She has worked with Community Corrections, the John Howard Society and Central Okanagan Foundation.
BrainTrust is a non-profit organization with a mission to bring the issue of brain injuries to the forefront and to reduce preventable brain injuries.
Utility bills delayed
Water and sewer bills in North Okanagan regional district electoral areas will be delayed.
Bills will be 30 to 60 days late, depending on the area. The move is an attempt by the regional district to provide customers with a little relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We understand this is a difficult time financially for many of our utility customers. By delaying the date we send utility bills, we will provide some financial relief to our customers to help with their cash flow and keep money in their pockets for longer,” said Kevin Acton, chairman of the regional district board, in a news release.
Dams spilling over
If you see a reservoir dam overflowing in the North Okanagan, don't worry, it's expected at this time of year.
"We know there have been some reports that the dam breached, but that is not true," said Zee Marcolin, general manager of utilities for the North Okanagan regional district in a news release.
"“Dams are designed to spill into the natural waterways once the reservoirs are full to protect against the dam overtopping. This is the normal function of dams and reservoirs, and our staff closely monitor this process"
The Greater Vernon Water Grizzly Dam has reached its maximum capacity and is spilling into Haddo Dam. Haddo dam was expected to reach its maximum capacity Thursday and start spilling into Duteau Creek.
Aberdeen Dam is expected to fill in the next few weeks. It flows to the Haddo dam and then into Duteau Creek.
“A dam spilling is very different from a dam breaching. A dam breach would be an emergency situation while the dam spilling is a routine function that occurs every spring when the snow melts,” said Marcolin.
But it does mean there's a lot of water flowing down area creeks , which could rise quickly, and people should be careful around waterways.
The regional district's utilities department is also building a wave-breaking wall to protect the Mabel Lake Pump House from potential damage caused by flooding.
“Since the pump house that supplies water to Mabel Lake Water customers is right beside the lake, it’s vulnerable to wave action and high water levels,” said Marcolin. “Wave damage to the building could cause major issues as this is the only water source for Mabel Lake customers.”