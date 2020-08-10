The Central Okanagan School District is developing a local plan to get kids back to school in September.
That plan will have to be approved by the province, and it will then be posted to the School District 23 website by Aug. 26.
“District staff are currently working with middle and secondary school administration to determine if and how timetables will need to be adjusted,” said district chairwoman Moyra Baxter in a letter to staff and parents.
Baxter’s letter was in response the B.C. minister of education’s recent announcement that all schools would open in Stage 2 framework – “a full return to in-class instruction for all students for the maximum time possible within learning group limits.”
More details of the Stage 2 reopening are available on the provincial government website.
“In the announcement, Dr. Bonnie Henry has clearly stated that given the provincial data she is confident that it is safe to return to school,” said Baxter.
“Your trustees recognize that the announcement has raised many questions and that some of our families and staff are feeling anxious. We continue to seek answers and are focused on our schools being safe places for everyone.”
Some of the key points of the provincial plan that Baxter highlighted include:
• Schools will have their regular class sizes and will be organized in learning groups of 60 for kindergarten to Grade 8 and 120 for Grades 9 to 12.
• Elementary students will be in their regular class for the vast majority of the day.
• Physical distancing and/or masks will be required for any classes that occur outside of a student's learning group.
The ministry will provide more funds for cleaning supplies, cleaning staff, reusable masks for staff and older students that will be available on request.
Busing will be operating under revised safety guidelines, which include mandatory masks for middle and secondary school students.