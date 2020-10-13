Cleaner-burning garbage trucks are credited with reducing West Kelowna's greenhouse gas emissions.
After rising steadily between 2014 and 2018, GHG emissions from all city-owned properties and vehicles fell in 2019. The emissions peaked at 2,354 tonnes, but then fell back to 2,225 tonnes.
"The source for the decline in the city's emissions may be attributable to several factors, one of which is the switch from diesel to liquid natural gas for the vehicles used to collect solid waste in West Kelowna," reads part of a report to city councillors.
Like other B.C. cities, West Kelowna must provide an annual report on GHG emissions to the province to qualify for a 100 percent rebate of carbon taxes paid by the municipality.
In West Kelowna, GHG emissions have generally risen each year because of the energy needed to heat or cool municipally-owned buildings or power the city's fleet of vehicles.
"Generally, as a community grows, it should be expected that there will be an increased demand for additional services and public facilities, which will result in a net increase in emissions," the report states.
The city's total spending on energy was pegged at $1.7 million last year, down from $1.8 million in 2018, but higher than the $1.3 million spent in 2014.
Emissions and energy-costs can, however, be reduced by adaptations at municipally-owned properties, as the experience with the garbage trucks indicates. In the future, West Kelowna may develop its own climate action plan to outline a broader array of energy-saving initiatives.