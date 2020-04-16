A Kelowna aerospace firm has re-tooled some of its equipment to produce thousands of face shields for Canada's health care workers.
Lasers owned by Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. can cut 1,500 shields a day from acrylic panels.
The first 2,000 shields were produced this week and the company will keep up the production run as long as there's a need to bolster the country's stock of personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses, and other care providers.
"We knew we had the equipment and expertise to manufacture various components of personal protective equipment, so when presented with the opportunity to produce these urgently-needed shields, we got to work right away," AEM's chief executive officer Brian Wall said Thursday in a release.
The company also has the capability to produce parts for mechanical ventilators, which are used in hospitals to help the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients who can't breathe on their own. Wall says the company could be called on by the two federally-approved organizations working to build additional ventilators.
The firm produces a variety of aviation-related communication products including control panels and warning systems, and also provides design and manufacturing services to other aerospace companies.
Marketing manager Calvin Lechner said in an interview that lasers not currently being used by the company in the development of a new vacuum sensors designed to detect microscopic leaks on aircraft hulls were quickly re-fashioned to cut the plexiglass panels into face shields.
"These machines aren't being used by us right now, so it was a pretty quick turnaround to get them set up to make face shields," Lechner said.
Since all of AEM's products are approved by Transport Canada, the lasers will produce face shields of exceptionally high quality for health care workers, Lechner said.