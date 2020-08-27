A would-be killer missed repeatedly when he shot at two men in a Kelowna hotel parking lot on Wednesday.
Neither of the intended victims was hit, but one suffered minor injuries when he ran away.†
The daylight shooting played out before 11 a.m. in the rear parking lot of the Ramada Hotel on Harvey Avenue, opposite Orchard Park mall.
ìThe initial investigation determined that a single shooter appeared to have targeted two men in the parking lot of the hotel, firing several shots from a handgun,î Kelowna police said in a Thursday release.†
After missing his targets, the shooter drove off in a black car. An abandoned vehicle was found by police at 1 p.m. on Skeen Drive in the nearby Dilworth Mountain neighbourhood. Despite extensive searching by police, they did not find the suspect.
Police are not releasing any more information. But they ask anyone with knowledge of the events to call the detachment at 250-762-3300, or provide the information anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.