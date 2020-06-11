A driver who took off from police in a stolen pickup truck at the north end of Westside Road was never out of their sight.
Vernon North Okanagan Mounties received a report about about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday of a pickup being driven erratically.
As police approached the vehicle on a small road off Westside Road, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
The RCMP helicopter was already in the air and started to follow the truck south.
West Kelowna Mounties, with the Kelowna dog squad, deployed a spike belt and stopped the vehicle near Nancee Way. The driver was taken into custody without further incident, police said.
A 25-year old-man from Kelowna is facing numerous criminal charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and breach of probation.