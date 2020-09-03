To make up for the cancellation of its annual Labour Day picnic, the North Okanagan Labour Council is instead giving away a trip to Harrison Hot Springs.
The annual picnic, which traditionally draws hundreds of people, was to take place at a new site this year, Ben Lee Park in Rutland, but had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information about the Harrison Hot Springs draw can be found on the labour council's new website, oklabour.org.
For Labour Day, the council is urging governments to provide financial aid to workers affected by pandemic restrictions and to make work sites as safe as possible.