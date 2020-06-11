Kelowna Mounties seized drugs, money and a luxury car during a raid last week.
The raid took place June 3 in the 1000 block of KLO Road. Police say it was part of an investigation into drug trafficking.
“In May of this year, Target Team officers initiated an investigation into drug trafficking involving various vehicles,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team. “The investigation led to a warrant at this residence. During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine. An amount of cash, and two vehicles, included a luxury car, were also seized.”
One person was taken into custody and later released. The matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charge