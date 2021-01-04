A man who began throwing items at police from his hiding spot in a recreational vehicle was taken into custody after Mounties waited him out.
About 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day, police were called about an ATV being driven erratically in Enderby. When an officer spotting the unit idling on a property, the driver ran and hid in the RV.
He was a suspect in a residential break-in earlier in the day.
“During the incident, the man began to allegedly antagonize and throw various items at our officers,” said Const. Chris Terleski of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, in a news release. “In the face of the dangerous actions of the suspect, officers on scene maintained control of the situation and continued efforts to de-escalate, and bring a safe conclusion to the incident.”
The suspect exited the trailer and tried to escape by running away. However, a police dog chased the man down.
A 40-year old Enderby man faces a number of potential charges.