A red Chevy Cavalier left the road, went through a fence, narrowly missed a bus shelter and landed on its side around Springfield and Leckie roads Wednesday afternoon.
About 1:30 p.m., police were notified of the accident and told a passenger appeared to be in distress.
The passenger and driver were found. The passenger taken to hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
The driver, a 46-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and transported to hospital, also for treatment of what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses are asked to call RCMP at 250-762-3300.