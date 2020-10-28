She didn’t win, but Kelowna West NDP candidate Spring Hawes increased her party’s support in Saturday’s provincial election.
Results after voting Saturday showed Hawes with 32% of the vote in finishing second behind winner Ben Stewart of the BC Liberals.
In comparison, NDP candidate Shelly Cook took almost 24% of the votes in the Kelowna West byelection in 2018 and 25% in the B.C. general election in 2017.
“I’m feeling pretty happy about it,” Hawes said Monday. “We narrowed that gap quite a lot. We ran an excellent campaign, we made good headway and we showed people an alternative.”
After the votes were counted Saturday night, Hawes finished 3,336 votes behind Stewart, who was first elected to the then Westside-Kelowna riding in 2009.
Thousands of mail-in voting packages were requested by voters in Kelowna West. Those votes along with absentee ballots will begin to be counted Nov. 6.
Though Kelowna West is an admittedly difficult riding to win having been a Liberal stronghold since 1996, Hawes ran an energetic campaign, saying it was important to talk about the values of the NDP in the riding and shed light on significant issues.
With COVID-19, options to reach out and meet people were limited. There was no door knocking or large gatherings.
Instead, Hawes made a point of getting out into the riding and making herself available for two hours a day in various locations for the voters of Kelowna West to find her and come talk.
As well, she offered online meetings so people could talk to her without leaving their homes.
Hawes also participated in three forums and roundtables.
“When I take something on, I do it fully,” said Hawes Monday afternoon. “I think we have an opportunity in Kelowna West to show that there’s an alternative and to help people see what the government has done for this riding.”
Despite not winning the riding, Hawes said running was a positive experience for her.
She said she enjoyed campaigning and met many great people.
“We had really good conversations and I spoke to so many people who were really positive about the NDP government and about my campaign and my running,” she said.