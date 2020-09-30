Representatives from the United Way Southern Interior, Kelowna Indigenous Housing Society, the Hub,Central Okanagan Foundation and the KGH Foundation made a stop at Royal LePage Place on the final day of delivery for the United Way’s Child Safety initiative, which sees families in need receive infant car seats as well as baby care packages that include essential items such as diapers, wipes and formula.
Members of the West Kelowna Warriors management team were on hand to volunteer to help with the deliveries.
This year, the initiative provided 172 car seats and 39 baby care packages to be distributed to those in need from Revelstoke to Oliver.
“It’s super important because we have found that new moms and young families who are in need and can’t afford it, absolutely have to have car seats,” said Marianne Dahl with the United Way Southern Interior B.C.
As well, several local charities will receive grants to support children and youth wellness programs.
The initiative gives families a leg up and helps them feel supported as the COVID-19 pandemic has increased pressure on the needs of families.
Kori Smith was one of the moms who received a car seat for her six week old son Zaeden.
“It was good to have help,” she said.
Receiving a $200 car seat is incredibly helpful for working class families with low to moderate income, said Tina Larouche, executive director of the Kelowna Indigenous Housing Society, one of the agencies who helped distribute the car seats and baby packages to families in need.
Access to diapers and car seats helps stretch the dollars for food and other activities, she added.
“Even the smallest impact makes a big difference in these families,” Larouche said.
The Child Safety Initiative was developed five years ago in a partnership between United Way Southern Interior, the Central Okanagan Foundation and the KGH Foundation.
A couple of years ago, the Paul Docksteader Foundation became a partner. This year the initiative also received support from the Federal government’s Emergency Community Support Fund.
After stops on the Westside, the group continued distributions in Peachland, Penticton, Oliver, Cawston and Keremeos.
The West Kelowna Warriors are looking at generating creative ways to adapt promotional events down the road to support families.