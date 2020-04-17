Museum programs online
The Kelowna Museums Society is launching some online programming for children and families next week.
Live at the Museum will be offered three times a week on Instagram Live.
Programming begins with Wacky Wildlife Monday at 1:30 p.m.
An Earth Day special Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. will feature a tour of Ogopogo's home.
The week of programs concludes Friday at 1:30 p-.m. with How not to dress a soldier.
School spirit challenges
Central Okanagan public school students are being challenged to participate in various activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district student council is promoting a series of challenges beginning on Monday.
The challenges will be posted on the council's Instagram page, @districtstudentcouncil23, on Sunday. Students are asked to post their experiences to social media with #SD23challenge and tag three others they'd like to see participate.
Some of the upcoming challenges include demonstrating physical activity, showcasing school spirit with crazy clothes and school colours and sharing a recent artistic creation.
Fire mitigation in Eain Lamont park
The public is being asked to avoid northern sections of Mount Boucherie for the next few weeks while fire-mitigation efforts take place in and around Eain Lamont Park, off Lakeview Cove Road and Trevor Drive.
Hikers are encouraged to stay on the primary, southbound trail through the park, leading from the main parking lot, instead of using paths to the north and west.
The City of West Kelowna is conducting the work with funding from the province's Community Resiliency Investment Program.
Soccer players donate to food bank
Rather than accept a refund for the cancelled part of their season, the players on a Kelowna men's recreational soccer team are giving their money to the food bank.
MindSmart United FC is donating $750 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank and challenging other teams to do the same.
“This was actually a suggestion made by one of our players, Lloyd Pendleton." said Dean Warner, manager of MindSmart. “We then put the idea to the rest of the team and everyone was on board. We knew we wouldn’t be starting the season in April, as planned, so we didn’t need all the money that had been collected."
MindSmart United FC plays in the 45+ division of the Capri Insurance Okanagan Masters Soccer League.
Virtual town-hall meetings
Two virtual town-hall meetings on the COVID-19 pandemic will be held next week.
On Wednesday, the three Kelowna-area Liberal MLAs will host Central Okanagan mayors and Westbank First Nation Chief Chris Derickson for a session that begins at 7:15 p.m.
Register for the town hall at teamokanagan.com.
People can ask questions live or submit them in advance to askteamokanagan@gmail.com.
On Thursday, Kelowna Liberal MLA Norm Letnick and Kootenay West NDP MLA Katrine Conroy will host an Interior Health Authority virtual town-hall meeting at 6:30 p.m.
IHA CEO Susan Brown and IHA Chief Medical Health Officer Sue Pollock will take questions.
People can ask questions live or go online to submit them at gov.bc.ca/covid19townhalls. Join the event on Facebook.
On April 30, Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent Kevin Kaardal and chairwoman Moyra Baxter will take questions, which can be submitted to asksd23townhall@gmail.com.
Vernon MLA Eric Foster and BC Liberal small business critic Coralee Oakes will host a town hall meeting on Zoom from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Vernon Chamber of Commerce is asking its members: What message do you want them to take to Victoria? Space is limited, so register at https://www.vernonchamber.ca/events/details/the-chamber-presents-town-hall-with-mla-s-eric-foster-and-coralee-oakes-4355
No-touch crosswalk lights
Thirty-six Kelowna intersections downtown and in the Pandosy Village area will now operate automatically.
The move by the City of Kelowna is meant to create fewer so-called "contact points" during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although crosswalk signals at select intersections will activate automatically, the process to activate the audible “cross” tone at these intersections remains the same for those with a visual impairment. The push button must still be held for three seconds to activate the audible signal.
Free college courses online
Find out about free Okanagan College courses, webinars and panels on a new college webpage.
The college’s Continuing Studies and Corporate Training department has published a new online Professional Development Resource page that also offers links to educational content, resources and online education offered by others.
College offerings include webinars and courses on small business strategy during crises, working and managing a workforce remotely, social media marketing and psychological first aid.
Visit okanagan.bc.ca/pd