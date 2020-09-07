A fire that destroyed a shed was spreading into dry grass on a nearby hillside when Kelowna firefighters knocked it down.
The fire happened about 2:25 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of Gibson Road in Rutland.
The shed was destroyed.
An incorrectly used extension cord caused the fire, the Kelowna Fire Department said in a news release.
"The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind residents to use the correct size extension cords and not to plug more items than the cord can service," the release added.