A man stopped by Lake Country RCMP was seriously injured in the encounter, which is now being investigated by B.C.’s police watchdog.
The Independent Investigations Office says it received a report from the man, who was stopped on Highway 97 near Lodge Road about 7:35 p.m on Sept. 11.
“An interaction occurred during the traffic stop which resulted in the man sustaining a serious injury,” the IIO said in a press release. “The IIO is investigating to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the man’s injury.”
Witnesses are asked to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or use the contact form at iiobc.ca.
The IIO investigates all police incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there are any allegations of wrongdoing.