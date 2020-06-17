Drugs, weapons, thousands of dollars in cash and a luxury car were among the items seized by police in a pair of West Kelowna raids on Tuesday.
RCMP conducted simultaneous raids on homes in the 3200 block of Deer Ridge Court and the 3000 block of Sundance Drive as part of a drug investigation.
A 33-year-old man was arrested and later released while charges are under consideration.
Police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, three firearms, a Taser, luxury travel trailer, Seadoo personal watercraft, a luxury vehicle and cash.
“This investigation has direct ties to the drug trade within the City of Kelowna, even though the search warrants were executed in the City of West Kelowna,” said Cpl. Jeff Carroll, in charge of the RCMP drug section.