Bomb squad checks package at Walmart
The RCMP bomb squad was called up from the Lower Mainland to check out a suspicious package outside Kelowna’s Walmart store.
About 2 a.m. Monday, the bomb squad determined the package did not contain explosives.
The area had been cordoned off since about 7 p.m. when the item was discovered.
“The initial report to police prompted an immediate shut down of the surrounding roads, as information suggested that the item closely resembled an explosive device,” said Const. Solana Pae of the Kelowna RCMP. “Front-line officers conducted a risk assessment at the scene and chose to evacuate the nearby business out of an abundance of caution.”
The area reopened Monday morning.
Creekside Theatre shows cancelled
New rules on coping with the COVID-19 pandemic are putting the kibosh on shows at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre.
Concerts by jazz singer Jill Barber on Nov. 28 have been postponed while Nov. 29 performances by comedian Mike Delamont are cancelled.
The performers were going to put on two shows each night for spread-out audiences of 50 people.
Concerts by the classical quartet Sycamore String Quartet on Friday were also cancelled.
Meanwhile, Armstrong’s outdoor Caravan Farm Theatre hopes its sold-out sleigh-ride show can go on next month. Caravan’s Winter Sleigh-Ride is scheduled to run Dec. 8-Jan. 2.
In a letter to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, the theatre company asks that professional live theatre be allowed to operate.
“We have developed rigorous Covid-19 protocols in adherence with each provincial health order,” said artistic director Estelle Shook.
Safety measures for the sleigh ride include capping audience capacity to 48 people per show and only selling tickets to “bubbles” of six people or less. Each sleigh will accommodate 12 patrons of two bubbles each, with each designated a side of the sleigh and separated by a plexiglass barrier.
Vehicle thief caught five minutes later
Police arrested a 33-year old man after he broke into a business and stole a vehicle in Vernon on Saturday.
Police were alerted to a break-in in the 2800 block of 48th Avenue about 5:55 a.m. A man broke into the compound and stole a vehicle. A security guard, who witnessed the incident, provided officers with a description of the suspect, the stolen vehicle and the suspect’s direction of travel.
“At approximately 6 a.m., frontline officers located and stopped the stolen vehicle,” said police spokes-man Const. Chris Terleski. “The driver, once detained by police, attempted to escape and ran from the scene. Our officers gave chase, and after a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.”
A 33-year-old Whitehorse man faces charges of break and enter, mischief, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and driving while prohibited.