Search and rescue personnel joined RCMP and firefighters in looking for the occupants of a boat that appeared to be adrift in high winds on Okangan Lake Tuesday night.
An abandoned 23-foot ski boat was found with its running lights on and taking on water, but no passengers were nearby.
Police found a driver’s licence on board, contacted the owner and discovered everyone was safely on shore.
The boat was towed ashore.
Two hours earlier, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue personnel rescued an injured mountain biker on some remote trails off a forest service road.
The rider crashed and suffered multiple injuries to his knees, wrist and collar bone. He was unable to ride out.
More than a dozen volunteers brought the rider to a waiting ambulance using their TrailRider wheeled chair.