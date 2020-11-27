Face shields don’t work on buses
Passengers on Kelowna Regional Transit buses can no longer wear face shields as part of COVID-19 precautions.
Masks, rather than the shields, must be worn by passengers.
“Face shields will no longer be considered acceptable as a face covering as they have openings below the mouth,” states part of a press release from B.C.Transit.
Mask exemptions are granted to people with health conditions or physical, cognitive, or mental impairments; people who cannot remove a mask on their own; and children under 12.
Drivers don’t have to wear a mask so long as they’re driving a bus with a full driver door or vinyl panel. Other transit staff who may be on board must be masked.
People who see a fellow passenger without a mask should assume they meet one of the criteria for exemptions, B.C. Transit says.
“Customers shouldn’t attempt to enforce (the mask order),” the B.C. Transit release states.
Maple syrup firm joins fundraiser
A company based in Summerland that makes maple syrup-based products has teamed up with London Drugs to help local food banks this holiday season.
London Drugs locations in Penticton, West Kelowna and Kelowna will be donating 10% of the proceeds from sales of Maple Roch Christmas baskets to organizations that help feed the hungry.
“I think that association with a larger corporation like London Drugs coming up and saying, ‘How can we help? How can we contribute to the well-being of the community?’ I think is a huge step,” Maple Roch owner Roch Fortin said in a press release.
“The more baskets we sell, the more can be given to everyone.”
Landfills under scrutiny
That trash you tossed this week might change the world.
Workers from an environmental consulting firm this week visited the Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton and Glenmore Landfill in Kelowna to take samples of residential and commercial waste to get a sense of what people are throwing away.
The results will then be used to plan for potential compost and recycling programs, and compared to data from past surveys to see if people’s habits are changing.
The twin studies are being carried out by the regional districts of Central Okanagan and Okanagan-Similkameen.
“Landfills, compost sites and curbside collection programs cost millions of dollars,” RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich said in a press release.
“Learning which material can be diverted will help the RDOS design and better manage the landfill and future compost sites.”
Results of the study, which is being done by Tetra Tech, will be detailed in a report expected in June 2021.
Barbecue fire bursts door
Heat from a barbecue fire burst a patio door at a Kelowna apartment on Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to a first floor, corner unit in the building, in the 3800 block of Gordon Dr., about 10 a.m.
The balcony fire, caused by a barbecue, was quickly extinguished, but not before flames had built up enough heat to burst the patio door.
As a result, smoke and water entered the home, Kelowna Fire Department unit captain John Kelly said.
No one was home at the time of the fire. But a man suffered a cut to his hand trying to rescue two dogs. Firefighters were able to safely remove the dogs.
Parking passes on sale Friday
The sale of 2021 City of Vernon monthly parking passes will begin next Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Passes are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and will be available at the cashier counter in City Hall.
The sale applies to surface lots and the parkade.
Pass sales normally start Dec. 1, but with a budget meeting that day, the sale was delayed to keep the number of people inside City Hall down.
Payments can be made by cheque, debit or cash, though the city is discouraging the use of cash.