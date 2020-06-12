Kelowna bus drivers will soon be surrounded by protective doors.
The first four doors will be installed on local transit buses in the coming days, BC Transit says.
The doors are situated to the right of the driver’s seat near the fare box. They’re transparent pieces of laminated tempered glass with anti-glare coating and a metal base.
Installations on the remaining buses will take place over the coming months, replacing the current vinyl panels that were installed as protective barriers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In total, 633 buses will be retrofitted with full driver doors in 34 transit systems across B.C. All future buses will arrive with the door pre-installed.
The barriers are designed to protect drivers from assaults.
A number of Kelowna bus drivers have been assaulted over the past decade.
In one case, Peter Lansing, was assaulted by a passenger on March 22, 2019. He was repeatedly kicked in the head and knocked unconscious. He lost control of the bus in Rutland, which was carrying about 20 passengers. The bus careered across traffic, but didn't strike other vehicles or any pedestrians. It crashed into a wall, but none of those on board were hurt.