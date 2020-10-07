Four years after West Kelowna voters rejected plans for a city hall, city council is moving forward with the project.
Plans to build a city hall were defeated in a referendum in 2016.
A new proposal was brought up earlier this year by Paul Gipps, hired as city manager in 2019.
Since the 2016 referendum failure, the city has been putting $700,000 of taxpayers' money annually into a reserve fund to pay for a city hall.
The plan now is to take that money, and borrow $11 million more to build a city hall projected, currently, to cost $18 million.
"On behalf of our council, I am so pleased that we are moving forward with our first city hall that will not result in new tax increases to our community," Milsom said in a release. As a private citizen, Milsom was one of the ardent champions of the city hall plan four years ago
Since its incorporation in 2007, West Kelowna's municipal services have been offered out of a variety of city-owned and rental premises. The arrangement is not suitable, city officials say.
In a February 2020 report to council where he outlined the new proposal for a city hall, Gipps wrote that the 2016 referendum failed by "only 27 votes.”
The so-called 'Assent Free' funding strategy Gipps recommended for the current city hall proposal does not require approval from voters.