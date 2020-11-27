A woman walking her dog was assaulted in Polson Park Thursday afternoon, police said.
About 4 p.m., the woman was grabbed and assaulted by a man. After a brief struggle, she managed to break free and the man fled. He has not been found.
“Frontline officers have secured the scene and are pursuing all avenues of the investigation to help identify the suspect” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “We are looking for any witnesses who may have been in the park at the time of the incident to come forward and speak with police.”
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, bald, approximately 30 years of age, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and wrapped in a blanket. He may have sustained injuries as a result of the victim’s dog, who bit his right arm during the struggle.
“The victim in this incident, who sustained minor injuries, can be commended for her fighting mentality”, said Brett.
RCMP is asking anyone with any information to contact them at 250-545-7171. You can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.