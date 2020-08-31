Wild motorcycle ride ends in collision
A helmetless motorcylist’s wild ride through the Okanagan ended in a head-on collision with a pickup truck, police say.
Several complaints were made Sunday about a motorcycle rider, with no helmet, speeding through traffic in Lake Country, Vernon and Enderby.
An RCMP officer caught up with the speeding biker in Lake Country, but the rider would not stop, and police did not pursue.
At 11:30 a.m., Enderby RCMP were notified of a head-on crash between a motorcyclist and a pickup on Highway 97 and Springbend Road. Police confirmed it was the same biker who’d sparked the earlier complaints.
“The rider suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital,” said a news release from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
The office, which serves as the police watchdog agency, is investigating to see whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries.
It may be hot for first day of school
The first day of school in almost six months for all Kelowna students should be memorable from a meteorological perspective as well.
A long-range forecast predicts a high in Kelowna of 30 C on Sept. 10, the day 23,000-area students return to class.
Normal high for early September is 23 C. But the first part of this September will see much warmer-than-usual temperatures in Kelowna.
After a chilly and cloudy end to August on Monday, highs should reach 30 C on Tuesday, and then range between 27 C and 31 C until Sept. 11 with mainly sunny skies.
The average high in August in Kelowna was about 29 C, two degrees above normal. The hottest day was on Aug. 17, when the temperature hit 38.4 C.
Boil-water notice for Lakeview system
A boil-water notice has been issued for the Lakeview-Rose Valley water system in West Kelowna.
A planned power outage caused untreated water to get into the chlorination facility, the municipality said in a news release.
A water-quality advisory for the system was already in effect.
The city advises water users to boil their water for a minute or more
or find an alternate source, such as West Kelowna’s bulk water filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads.
Missing man found dead
The body of a missing man was found on Friday.
Police say the death is not considered suspicious.
The man went missing three days earlier.
Police and the coroners service say they won’t release the man’s name for privacy reasons.
On Thursday, police issued a news release reporting that Ronald “Turk” Turchinsky was missing.