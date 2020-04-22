There is a new kind of quality greens available next to T-Bone’s Fresh Meat Market as Flora Cannabis, West Kelowna’s fourth recreational cannabis shop, opened on 4/20 in the former Quality Greens location.
The West Kelowna location is Flora’s flagship store and its first shop in the Okanagan.
Their offerings include flower, edibles, oils and accessories.
The locally owned company plans to open eight more Flora Cannabis stores across B.C., including six Okanagan locations in Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, in-store customers will be limited to six at a time.
People can also shop online at flora-cannabis.ca and pick up products at the store.
The store with its welcoming environment is clean, bright and well-organized and can take care of everyone from first-timers to long-time enthusiasts.
What sets the store apart is its people, said Matt Dober, Flora’s president and long-time Kelowna resident.
“Okanagan residents should come to expect the same great experience in each of our stores,” said Dober. “Whether it’s their first or 50th time inside a cannabis shop, we want our customers to feel welcomed and comfortable here.”
Flora Cannabis is located at 201-3710 Hoskins Rd. and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Flora is currently hiring. Go online to flora-cannabis.ca for details.
Flora is West Kelowna's fourth cannabis store – Prime Cannabis opened recently on Main Street near Otter Co-op. Cheeba Cheebas is located on Byland Road and Spiritleaf is on Industrial Road.