A helmetless motorcyclist who went on a wild ride Sunday through the Central and North Okanagan has died, B.C.'s police watchdog said.
The ride ended in Enderby where the motorcycle crashed head-on into a pickup truck. The rider was transported to hospital, but later died.
The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, is examining whether police action or inaction contributed to the man's death.
Police had received reports of the erratic motorcycle in Lake Country, Vernon and Enderby. Police opted not to pursue the motorcycle in Lake Country and unsuccessfully attempted to stop the bike in Enderby before the accident.