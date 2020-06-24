A car that smashed into the foundation of a house could not be removed until engineers could assess the damage.
The accident took place about 5:45 p.m. near the Palmer Road-Scott Road intersection in Vernon.
According to witnesses, a small silver car was westbound on Palmer Road when the driver failed to negotiate the intersection. The vehicle crossed the lawn and struck a residence in the 6500 block of Scott Road causing substantial damage to the building’s foundation, Vernon RCMP reported.
“With the structural damage done to the house, it is not safe for the vehicle to be removed at this time.” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The homeowner is in the process of arranging an engineer to assess the damage and determine the best way to remove the vehicle from the basement foundation.”
Firefighters and paramedics arrived to extract the driver from the vehicle. The 57-year old driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A police investigation continues to determine cause or any contributing factors.