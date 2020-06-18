A new washroom and change room building at Boyce-Gyro Park on Lakeshore Road opens today.
The building is part of the final phase of improvements for the park, which also includes new sidewalk, a plaza with seating and landscaping.
“New and improved lighting makes the building safer and more welcoming; the plumbing, lighting, and hand driers are more environmentally friendly; and small free combination lockers have been added," said Steve Walker, project technician, in a city news release.
Improvements will continue this summer with new seating, trees and landscaping, and irrigation.
The new washrooms can accommodate the capacity of the entire park, and so the north washrooms will be closed to regular public use and only opened for special events.
Since 2018, the city has spent $2.98 million on park improvements.