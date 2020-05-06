Horse owner found
The owner of dead horse on Postill Lake Road has been found.
On Tuesday, Kelowna Mounties said a horse that had been shot was discovered last week on the rural road.
Later Tuesday, Mounties said the owner had been found.
Judging from police comments in a news release, it would seem the owner was disposing of the animal carcass.
"RCMP would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that it is unlawful to dump the remains of any livestock," the release said. "Carcasses must be disposed of properly and according to legislation."
“Discarding something of this nature is potentially dangerous for several reasons,” said Cpl. Cory Lepine of the RCMP Livestock Section. “It can attract predators to an area where people, pets or other livestock frequent. It can also pollute nearby waterways or sensitive environments.”
It wasn't a gun
It sounded like gunfire, but it wasn't.
Kelowna Mounties were called to a home in the 1000 block of View Road Tuesday event after receiving a report of possible gunfire.
Police secured the area, talked to the people involved and witnesses and determine no one had shot a gun.
Motorhome on fire
An occupant and pet escaped from a burning motorhome in Glenmore Wednesday morning.
The Kelowna fire department was able to extinguish the blaze on Union Road before it extended to any other structures.
A smoke alarm alerted the occupant to get out, the fire department said.
The cause is believed to be electrical.
The occupant was placed in the care of Emergency Support Services.
Sandbags available - bring your own sand
With local creeks on the rise, sandbags are now available at firehalls in the Central Okanagan East and West electoral areas.
Homeowners have to supply their own sand.
The sandbags can be picked up at the Ellison firehall, 4411 Old Vernon Rd., the two Joe Rich halls at 11481 Highway 33 and 6550 Goudie Road, and at firehalls in the North Westside Road area – 2396 and 7355 Westside Rd. N. and 514 Udell Rd. in Killiney Beach.
Hand sanitizer giveaway
An East Kelowna distillery is giving away hand sanitizer on Saturday, but people had better behave themselves.
There were reports of fighting as people lined up in their vehicle several weeks ago for the first giveaway by Forbidden Spirits on Wallace Hill Rd.
For this drive-thru event, you don't need to bring a bottle — those are being supplied by the Coast Capri Hotel.
Tickets are sold for a minimum $5 donation, which entitles you to up two 750-millilitre containers.
Donations will go the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and UBCO Global Brigades.
Food donations and clothing donations will be accepted for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Water-quality advisory
A water quality advisory has been issued for the eight properties that use the regional district's Star Place Water System.
The affected properties are off Trepanier Road near the Okanagan Connector.
Increased turbidity in the water caused by spring runoff is the reason for the advisory.
Alumni president to serve again
Bachelor of Business Administration graduate Kara Kazimer will serve as the president of the Okanagan College Alumni Association for the 12th straight year.
Kazimer is a Vernon-based administrator at the college.
Joining her on the board are alumni Zach Webster and Doug McFee.
Webster, a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate, works as a Corporate Training Specialist at the college.
McFee is also a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate who went on to earn an Omnium Global Executive MBA from the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland and the University of Toronto.
Gordon Ficke, Nick Moffatt and Nick Melemenis continue on the board.
College recruitment goes online
Students who want to learn more about what Okanagan College has to offer now have a variety of ways to do it — since in-person meetings are out for the time being.
The college is hosting informations sessions by Zoom — at 1 p.m on May 12, 4 p.m. on May 13 and 7 p.m. on May 14.
More information about the sessions and any additional dates and times will be posted to okanagan.bc.ca/infosessions.
Prospective students can also email chooseoc@okanagan.bc.ca to connect with a recruiter directly.
Anyone who reaches out and connects with a recruiter on or before May 15 will be entered into a draw for a $5,000 tuition giveaway.