Concert, car show postponed
Surprising it took this long — the George Thorogood and the Destroyers concert scheduled for April 19 at Prospera Place has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ticket holders have been instructed to hold on to their tickets for a rescheduled date.
Also postponed due to the pandemic is the annual Boyd Autobody Father's Day Car Show.
"We are heartbroken," said owner and general manager Methal Abougoush in a news release.
The event, usually held in City Park, raises money for charity. The last two years raised more than $75,000 for the Child Advocacy Centre, which was to be the charity of choice again this year.
West Kelowna puts out sandbags
While most of us are thinking about the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of West Kelowna is also thinking about the possibility of flooding this year.
A larger-than-usual snowpack makes that a possibility this spring.
Sand and sandbags have been delivered to eight beachfront locations:
— Beachnut Park at the corner of George Court and Whitworth Road.
— Hitchner Park at the corner of Hitchner and Jennens roads.
— Fire station 34 at Gates and Glenrosa roads.
— Kinsmen Park at the southwest corner of Shannon Lake and Asquith roads.
— Fire station 33 at 1805 Westlake Rd.
— Casa Loma Beach, 2606 Casa Loma Rd.
— Falcon Park, adjacent to 1339 Green Bay Rd.
— Sternwheeler Park, adjacent to 1649 Pritchard Dr.
People are asked to bring their own shovels, wear gloves and practice social distancing.
Campfires banned
A campfire ban has been put in place across the Central Okanagan.
The ban is being implemented to help reduce pollution during the COVID-19 pandemic, the regional district says in a news release. It will remain in effect until further notice.
The City of Kelowna has a permanent campfire ban.
Council going on the web
The City of Kelowna will be webcasting its own council meetings starting Monday.
The city has been testing its own system for months and with the public is being discouraged from attending meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now is considered a good time to go live with it.
The first live webcast will be Monday at 1:30 p.m.
The March 23 council meeting is already in the archives.
Find the webcasts at kelowna.ca/council.
Winter tires still required
Don't take your winter tires off yet.
The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is reminding drivers that winter tire regulations remain in effect on most B.C. highways until April 30.
People are also urged to stay off the highways, except for essential travel, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bylaw to enforce health orders
City of Kelowna bylaw officers will help enforce public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With further clarification from Interior Health this week, bylaw enforcement will focus first on educating members of the public,” said David Gazley, Kelowna's bylaw services manager, in a news release.
The bylaw officers will assist Interior Health by notifying businesses and members of the public who may be contravening the public health orders.
They can also issue formal warnings when warranted and will contact Interior Health when ongoing non-compliance is occurring.
Officers will also accompany Health Officers to deliver orders or tickets to those who refuse to comply with public health orders, if that’s needed.
The public can report non-compliance to the public health orders =by calling 250-469-8686 between 6 a.m. and midnight or by emailing bylaw@kelowna.ca.