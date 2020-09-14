A project proposed for Westbank First Nation land will provide housing for 52 people facing homelessness.
BC Housing and the Turning Points Collaborative Society are teaming up on the project proposed for 3235 Cougar Rd.
"Housing is the foundation on which people build their lives, and the importance of safe, secure housing has never been clearer," said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in a news release.
"We're working in partnership with First Nations and local governments across the province to build much-needed new supportive housing."
A rezoning application has been submitted to WFN. The application has received first reading, which now provides the opportunity for public consultation. More information about the consultation process will be available from BC Housing this fall.
Turning Points Collaborative Society would operate the building, with staff on site 24/7 to provide supports, including meal programs, life and employment skills training, as well as health and wellness support services.
"We are honoured to be able to work with BC Housing in the creation of the Cougar Road supportive housing site," said Randene Wejr, executive director, Turning Points Collaborative. "This is the start of something very special."
If the rezoning application is approved this fall, BC Housing will update the community with the estimated project budget, with funding coming from the Province's Supportive Housing Fund, and proposed construction timelines.
BC Housing would enter into a sublease with the current lessee of the location. Local modular-home builder Freeport Industries has been selected to lead the construction of the project.