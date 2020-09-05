Some Central Okanagan regional parks will be getting upgrades this fall.
Construction will begin Tuesday on a new picnic shelter at Westshore Estates Community Park in the north Westside Road area. The work will take about a week and a half to finish.
After that job is done, picnic facilities at Traders Cove Regional Park and Raymer Bay Regional Park will be replaced.
In Kelowna, a playground at Bertram Creek Regional Park will be replaced during the week of Sept. 14. The job will take about a week.