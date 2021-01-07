People can learn more about UBC Okanagan’s plans for a downtown campus at a virtual open house on Jan. 19.
The university, working with a local developer, plans to build the campus at 550 Doyle Ave., former home of The Daily Courier and now a winter homeless shelter.
A new public gallery, creative innovation spaces, a public engagement and learning suite and other community-accessible facilities are being considered for the site.
Preliminary design work is underway and construction is expected to start in mid-2022. The UBC building will provide about 80,000 square feet for academic and research uses as well as additional shared-use areas, office, residential and some amenity spaces, the university says.
The virtual open house will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. as a Zoom webinar. Hosted by professor Philip Barker, vice-principal of research and innovation, the evening will provide an overview of UBC’s vision for the site.
Associate Provost of Strategy professor Michael Burgess, will moderate a discussion panel and question-and-answer session with the deans of several UBCO faculties.
The open house webinar will be followed at 8:10 p.m. by a 45-minute discussion forum hosted by Burgess with breakout sessions. Anyone registering for the open house will also be invited to participate in the optional discussion forum.
To register, visit ok.ubc.ca/downtown