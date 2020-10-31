The Carney Pond Viewing Platform on the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna is now open with a flock of resident ducks watched by a group of Kelowna cyclists on Wednesday, above. The pieces of the platform and pergola structure had to be lifted and lowered into place by crane (the mechanical variety). It is the third interpretive site now open with the others at Ribbleworth Falls in Lake Country and at 3.7KM in the Regional District of North Okanagan.