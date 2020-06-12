An animal rights group is urging a pet-store chain to be more careful who it sells to after a case of animal torture was reported in Kelowna.
On May 25, Kelowna RCMP said they were investigating social media videos of a 20-year-old Kelowna man torturing a hamster.
According to PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), the man bought the hamster at PetSmart.
PETA's Emergency Response Team received complaints about the man's videos and provided law-enforcement authorities with extensive forensic research that helped in tracking him down, PETA said in a release.
PETA said it has written PetSmart president and CEO J.K. Symancyk pointing out that the suspect claimed in his video he bought the hamster from PetSmart and that a PetSmart box is seen in the video.
“We ask that PetSmart please honestly assess its practices and consider that the animals you sell remain completely vulnerable to the whims of anyone who has a few dollars to buy them,” the letter from Colin Henstock, assistant manager of investigations, says.
“Will you immediately implement screening measures to at least attempt to prevent individuals who seek to harm animals from purchasing them and to ensure that buyers are capable of and committed to providing them with appropriate care? Better by far … will you please stop selling them and instead focus on selling supplies to caring guardians who have adopted animals from qualified and appropriately staffed shelters?”