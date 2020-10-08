The RCMP emergency response team captured a violent suspect Wednesday night.
“Due to the suspect’s escalating violent behaviour, covert plain clothes operators were tasked with bringing him into custody safely,” said police spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Those members located their target Wednesday evening in Kelowna.”
A dog team and additional officers assisted with the capture.
Police believe the suspect pointed a gun at two people on Sunday. The victims called the Mounties, who searched unsuccessfully for the suspect.
Police learned the suspect had also pointed a gun at the victims in April.
“The victims and suspect were known to each other. These are not random criminal acts,” said Noseworthy.
The 43-year-old Kelowna was to appear in court on Thursday to face numerous criminal charges.