Big year for movies
This will be a record year for movie-making in the Okanagan, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Film production this year will have a $35 million economic impact in the Valley, Okangan Film Commissioner Jon Summerland said in a news release.
“We landed a slate of MOW’s (movies of the week), ie: Hallmark and Lifetime films, that are booked and will take production in the region significantly into 2021," he said in the release.
Other movies and reality shows are planned.
Currently filming are: Romance At Crystal Cove in Peachland, The Angel Tree in Kelowna, and Under a Lover’s Moon, Love in Romance, Or, Love on the Vine in Vernon.
Lucky Monkeys perform at KCT
Live music is coming back to the Kelowna Community Theatre.
Local rock band Lucky Monkey will perform at the downtown theatre at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 as park of the Unicorns.LIVE livestreamed music series.
A small audience will be allowed inside with physically distanced seating.
The performance will consist of a 45-minute show broadcast live on Unicorns.LIVE>
Anyone who purchases their livestream access before 7 p.m. this Saturday will be entered to win an in-person experience with the band for up to six people in one “social pod."
Three draws will be made live on the Lucky Monkey Facebook page on Sunday,
To watch the livestream, viewers must register for a watch.unicorns.live account to access the performance. Livestream access to watch the show is $5.99 (plus tax) per person.
As this is a collaboration with the KCT, the live show will not be available to existing Unicorns.LIVE subscribers. However, the recording of the show will be available to subscribers seven days after the show airs live.
Lucky Monkey is described as a band of brothers who blend the soul of old-school 70's rock with the energy and polish of the 21st century. Lucky Monkey has supported big names acts such as Danko Jones, The Lazys, Harlequin, and Bret Michaels, and has performed for the Vancouver Canucks on three occasions.
Harvest your own nuts
You'll have to harvest nuts yourself this year at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park.
Nut farm society volunteer will not be selling nuts from their on-site store this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, people are to collect their own and put payment in a payment box.
Bring your own bags and pick up the nuts that have dropped to the ground. Nuts fall to the ground when they are ripe and ready for harvest.
Payment is $5 for a small bucket, $10 for a large. Put your cash in the box at the house near the Whhitworth Road Park entrance.
Woman arrested after robbery
A 21-year-old Kelowna woman was arrested Wednesday after a robbery at a Kelowna store.
Police say a woman entered a business in the 1900 block of Pandosy Street about 8:20 a.m., showed a knife, demanded money and threatened staff.
Police flooded the area quickly and caught the woman nearby.
"Our front line officers arrested the suspect without incident," states RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in a news release. "Fortunately no one was injured in this robbery."
Hand sanitizer stations
Hand sanitizer and safe travel tips will be offered at four busy Kelowna locations.
The safety initiative is an effort of Tourism Kelowna, the Downtown Kelowna Association and FortisBC.
A station by The Sails downtown has been installed.
Stations at the Queensway bus loop, waterfront near the Kelowna Visitor Centre and Orchard Park mall will be operating soon.
Parking lot overhaul
The Cook Road boat launch parking lot will be a little smaller until the boat launch closes on Oct. 5.
Underground utility work will be starting and equipment will be stored on the site as the parking lot is reconfigured over the winter.
The new configuration will separate single-vehicle parking stalls from those pulling trailers, extend Cook Road to Truswell Road and create a one-way traffic flow.
New sidewalks and a pedestrian pathway are also part of the project.
Critics maintain roles
Kelowna-area MLAs Norm Letnick and Ben Stewart are staying put in their critic roles after a BC Liberal shadow cabinet shuffle on Thursday.
Letnick, MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country, will stay on as health critic. He has received repeated praise from Health Minister Adrian Dix for his assistance in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stewart, MLA for Kelowna West, will continue on as trade critic.
Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson is not in the shadow cabinet. He is one of six Liberals MLAs who have announced they will not be seeking re-election.