Boucherie Road closed for tidying
The busiest municipal road in West Kelowna is about to be shut down for the annual tidy-up of its decorative boulevard.
Boucherie Road between Hayman Road and Hudson Road will be shut to traffic on Wednesday between 6 and 9 p.m.
While most traffic will be blocked to drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, access will be maintained for area residents, emergency vehicles, and transit buses.
About 8,000 vehicles a day use Boucherie Road, also known as the Wine Trail. The seasonal boulevard maintenance is scheduled for the evening hours to limit the inconvenience.
Property tax deadline coming up
Kelowna homeowners have until the end of the month to pay their property tax bill without a penalty.
The deadline was extended from July 2 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residential taxpayers who don't pay by Aug. 31 will face a 10 per cent penalty.
The deadline for commercial property owners to pay their property taxes is Sept. 30.
People can pay online with a credit card (fees apply), at their bank, in person at City Hall or by dropping a cheque into the City Hall drop box.
No traffic in Polson Park today
Vernon’s Polson Park will be closed to vehicle traffic today for maintenance
The closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The city is continuing mitigation and maintenance work around the playground and spray park where the ground is saturated from high groundwater.
Pedestrians are asked to stay away from the fenced off portion of the park.
The park trail is also closed to pedestrians and cyclists until Sept. 30.
Bus routes switch
to fall schedule
Changes are being made to some Kelowna bus routes to accommodate expected back-to-school traffic.
Additional trips will be implemented on routes 1, 4, 6, 8, 23, and 97 with routes serving local schools being adjusted as demand requires.
For more information on fares, routes and schedules, visit bctransit.com/Kelowna.
Motorcycle, pickup collide
For the second time in five days, Vernon-North Okanagan Mounties responded to a collision involving a motorcycle
At 9 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of 25th Avenue and 39 Street in a construction zone.
The motorcycle was eastbound on 25th Avenue when a pick-up truck made a left turn in front of the motorcycle.
When the motorcycle collided with the truck, the impact caused the
operator of the motorcycle to lose their helmet before striking the ground.
The driver of the pickup remained on scene and co-operated with investigators. The motorcycle operator was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service with serious injuries.
“It does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors in this collision.” said Cpl Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “As the collision occurred in a construction zone, Worksafe BC was advised by police.”
The motorcycle was towed from the scene. Anyone with information about this collision is urged to contact Cons.t Gordon Carson at 250-545-7171.