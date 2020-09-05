Detours will go into effect next week as work resumes on Glenrosa and McIver Roads.
Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Glenrosa Road from McIver to McGinnis Road will be closed to thru traffic until mid-November.
Road upgrades and safety improvements will be getting underway, which include work on sidewalks, cycling lanes, curbs and gutters and final paving.
Bus stop locations will be changed as well.
A road closure at the McGinnis-Glenrosa intersection will be in effect Sept. 14-26 for rock removal.
Find maps and project details at westkelownacity.ca/glenrosamciverupgrades.