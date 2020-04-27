Okanagan College's new vice president of students will start her job this summer.
Meri Kim Oliver comes to the College from Durham College in Oshawa, Ont, where she has served as vice-president Student Affairs since 2013. Prior to that appointment, she served as assistant vice-president, Student Academic Success Services at Dalhousie University in Halifax.
“As someone passionate about student development, I could not be more excited to be part of an institution with four campuses and other learning centres across the region, each with a distinct identity but all focused on providing a supportive student experience," she said in a news release.
“When you add in the fact that the college also has one of the highest populations of Indigenous students of any college or university in the province, and that each of its campuses is home to international students from a growing number of countries, I am really looking forward to playing a role in supporting such a diverse student population.”
She is expected to start work on Aug. 1 or as soon thereafter as COVID-19 conditions and travel advisories will allow.
Oliver holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts and Master of Theological Studies from Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ont.
She is co-author of several works focused on student development, including Wellness as Raising Consciousness for Student Development and The Ethics of Access.