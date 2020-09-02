No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Interior Health region between Monday and Tuesday.
But, provincewide, 58 people tested positive for the disease, bringing the total number infected since the start of the pandemic to 5,848.
Hospitalizations continue to rise, up to 31 on Tuesday from 28 on Monday. Still, the total is well below the record high of 49 in early April. Of those currently in hospital, 10 are in intensive care.
One additional death due to COVID-19 was announced Tuesday, making the total 209 fatalities.
Meanwhile, an online research and collaboration symposium involving B.C. heath care experts began on Tuesday.
"The symposium is focused on furthering our understanding of the impacts of COVID-19 and the related public health measures," Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement.
"To be successful, our COVID-19 plan is all about all of us doing our part — our world-leading researchers, our businesses, and all of us as individuals," Dix and Henry said.