Impaired drivers nabbed
Local Mounties nabbed 29 impaired drivers over the weekend.
Eight drivers received three-day roadside prohibitions, 14 lost their licences for 90 days.
One driver received a 24-hour prohibition for alcohol consumption and six got 24-hour prohibitions for drug consumption.
"Our teams collaboratively set up a road check at a location where a serious impaired collision had previously occurred," said Const. Brad Smith of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section.
"In addition to impaired drivers, we stopped multiple new drivers with too many passengers, motorists with more passengers than seatbelts and vehicles containing open liquor.
"We have seen a rise in the number of drug-impaired driving cases in our region," Smith added.
McCulloch Road closure
A portion of McCulloch Road in East Kelowna will be reduced to single-lane traffic Friday, Monday and Tuesday for repaving.
The paving will take place between Reekie and Gulley roads, which was closed for two months earlier this year for water-line installation.
Traffic heading towards Kelowna will be able to use the road, but traffic coming into East Kelowna and heading toward Gallagher's Canyon will need to detour on Hart Road.
Transit service will continue as scheduled.
Tuition contest winner
An Okanagan College student just starting her two-year therapist assistant program has won a $5,000 tuition giveaway contest.
Brittani Sali, who is starting the program after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology, was one of 80 people who entered the contest, sponsored by the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund, along with Virgin Radio and the Okanagan College Foundation.
“The health care field was always something I wanted to go into and there are so many options beyond the well-known role of nurses or doctors,” said Sali in a college news release, “and COVID-19 has only made it more clear how important health professionals are to our lives.”
Okanagan College’s two-year therapist assistant diploma recently earned a new and enhanced national accreditation. The program trains people to work in three different disciplines: physiotherapy, occupational therapy and recreational therapy.
Lumby gets a new fire truck
The Lumby and District Fire Department has added a new bush truck to its fleet.
The new truck is built to respond to wildlfires, but is also adaptable to other emergency calls, the department said in a news release.
“This truck is replacing somewhat of a homemade solution for a bush truck. We had purchased a used pickup truck quite a few years ago and added pumping capabilities to it. It wasn’t a permanent solution and wasn’t ideal, so we are happy to have been able to budget for and purchase a purpose-built bush truck,” said fire Chief Tony Clayton.
The old truck will be sold once the firefighters are trained on the new one.
Plant sale goes ahead Saturday
The Okanagan Xeriscape Association is going ahead with its annual plant sale on Saturday.
The sale won't be held, as it usually is, at the Xeriscape Demonstration Garden in front of the H2O centre.
Instead, it will be held where the plants are grown at the former home of Wild Bloom Nursery, 840 Old Vernon Rd.
Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
With social distancing protocols in effect, people are encouraged to check the association's website at okanaganxeriscape.org and pick out what plants they hope to buy in advance to minimize the amount of time they will be on site.
RDNO delays food scraps program
The Regional District of North Okanagan is delaying the implementation of a food scraps ban for industrial, commercial and institutional organizations by six months to provide relief to North Okanagan businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Diverting food scraps is no small undertaking. The process involves getting staff involved at every level of the organization as well as investment in collection equipment and developing logistics for transporting or processing food scraps to be composted, the RDNO said in a news release.
“While this is an important initiative to keep unnecessary waste out of our landfills, we acknowledge that businesses are facing complicated challenges from COVID-19. We hope this will be one less thing to worry about in the short term,” said Kevin Acton, RDNO chairman.